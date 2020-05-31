Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Agricultural University gives warm send-off to retiring Dr Bhalla

Punjab Agricultural University gives warm send-off to retiring Dr Bhalla

V-C Dr Dhillon, wishing for Dr Bhalla’s long and healthy life, lauded his hard work and dedication due to which he proved himself a perfect blend of an artist and agricultural scientist

Updated: May 31, 2020 23:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Observing lockdown norms, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) fraternity bade an e-farewell to noted Punjabi film star and head, department of extension education, Dr Jaswinder Bhalla, which was live-streamed on the Facebook page of the legendary artist.

The farewell ceremony was led by vice-chancellor (V-C) Padma Shri awardee Dr BS Dhillon.

Dr Dhillon, while wishing for Dr Bhalla’s long and healthy life, lauded his hard work and dedication due to which he proved himself a perfect blend of an artist and agricultural scientist.

The V-C said the university would always look for Dr Bhalla’s support and hoped the latter would stay in touch with the institution.



Highlighting the role played by artists in helping Punjab tide over various kinds of challenges, Dr Dhillon called upon the film, music and stage artists as well as writers to lead from the front in the social reconstruction of the state.

Former V-Cs Dr KS Aulakh and Dr MS Kang graced the occasion with their presence online and appreciated Dr Bhalla’s impeccable management of his dual professions.

In his touching address, Dr Bhalla gave credit to the university for giving him a conducive platform and professional guidance to realise his personal and professional dreams.

Dr Bhalla’s journey to stardom started as a student from the stage of PAU in the I980s. He joined the university as a lecturer in the department of extension education in 1989.

For more than 30 years, Dr Bhalla not only ruled the Punjabi film industry as a fine artist, he was the ambassador and face of PAU in the eyes of public. On stage, he could keep audiences entertained for hours with his wit and humour during the university’s kisan melas.

Apart from senior officers of the university, executive members of the teachers and non-teachers’ associations and Dr Bhalla’s fans from around the world came online to wish him on day of his retirement.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Seed scam: Punjab Police nab Ludhiana firm owner, seal store
Jun 01, 2020 02:02 IST
Spurious seed dealer’s licence cancelled in Jalandhar
Jun 01, 2020 01:59 IST
Kaithal teen abducted, gangraped; three women among six booked
Jun 01, 2020 01:55 IST
Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab: Classes 1 to 4 endline test results of SCERT improve by 15.81% over midterm examinations in Ludhiana
Jun 01, 2020 01:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.