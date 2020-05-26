PAU sounds alert on likely locust attack, issues advisory to farmers

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, on Tuesday sounded an alert on a possible locust attack in Punjab on a bigger scale after a swarm spotted in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district was seen heading towards areas of Fazilka district.

PAU experts have prepared an audio clip which is being circulated in the Abhor belt located near the Rajasthan border.

Varsity’s entomology department head PK Chhuneja said the swarms could cover 150-200 km in a day. “Since the first week of May, locusts have tried to intrude fields in Punjab areas on three occasions. But the Punjab government has chalked out a comprehensive plan to tackle the situation,” said Chhuneja.

‘INFORM AGRI DEPT OR NEAREST CIRCLE OFFICE’

The PAU has urged the farmers to inform the agriculture department, the varsity or the nearest locust circle office in case they spot a swarm in their area besides keeping their pesticide sprays ready to tackle attack.

“During the daytime, the hopping locusts can be crushed under vehicles with wide wheels. The flying ones can be scared away by creating loud drumming sounds or by using torches during night,” the PAU advisory read.

“Their movement happened due to heavy rainfall in the desert areas. The full-gown locust will attack the area according to the availability of food,” said Dr Chhuneja.