Pay fine for wasting water in Mohali from June 13

As per the notice, watering lawns, washing courtyards and vehicles is prohibited between 5:30am and 8:30am.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The water supply and sanitation department will be issuing challans to Mohali residents who are found wasting water between June 13 and July 31, in order to maintain sufficient supply this summer.

The area under the department includes—Phase-1 to 11, sector 70, 71, Industrial Area Phase-1 to 5 and 7, Mataur, Madanpur and Shahimajra villages.

As per the notice, watering lawns, washing courtyards and vehicles is prohibited between 5:30am and 8:30am. If a resident is found violating the order, a notice will be issued. First time violaters will have to pay ₹1,000 and for the second time a fine of ₹2,000 will be imposed. In case of third time violaters, a fine of ₹5,000 will be imposed and the water supply will be disconnected.

Dos and don’ts

Use buckets, not hosepipes, to wash cars
Don’t wash courtyards or irrigate lawns in the morning
Check wastage of water due to overflow from overhead or underground tanks
Check pipe leakages from tanks, from ferrule to water meter and overflow from coolers
Don’t use booster pumps on main water supply line
Penalty
1st offence: Rs 1000 fine
2nd offence: Rs 2,000 fine
3rd offence: Rs 5,000 fine and disconnection of water supply

Executive engineer Anil Kumar said teams from the water supply department will do random checking during morning hours to keep a check on violators.



Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), which has sector 66 to 80 is yet to start issuing challans to violaters.

Mohali, on an average, requires 30MGD (million gallon daily) of water, but the supply is limited to 20MGD—10 MGD from the Kajauli waterworks and an equal amount from 75 tubewells. During the peak of summer, the demand reaches 32MGD, causing a shortfall of 12MGD.

