Pay property tax with rebate by July 31: Chandigarh MC

The Chandigarh municipal corporation on Monday issued a public notice asking all assessees, both residential and commercial, to pay property tax with rebate before July 31.

Residential properties will get 20% rebate while commercial units can claim 10% rebate. The advanced demand notice has already been dispatched to all assessees. After July 31, 25% penalty along with interest on the principal will be applied.

People can pay the tax online through the e-sampark portal (http://sampark.chd.nic.in) or at e-sampark centres. Economically weaker section, defence personnel, veterans and widows are exempted.

As of now, Chandigarh has 90,000 residential assessees and 23,000 commercial and institutional assessees.The MC collected Rs 52 crore tax in 2019-20. This fiscal, it targets Rs 48 crore tax collection.