Pay up ₹500-₹3,000 for violating Covid-19 safety norms in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration on Friday imposed fines ranging between ₹500 and ₹3,000 for various violations of Covid-19 safety norms.

Now, those found flouting home quarantine instructions will have to pay up ₹2,000.

Violation of social distancing norms by bus owners will invite ₹3,000 fine. Car owners will have to pay ₹2,000 while auto-rickshaw operators and those on two-wheelers will have to cough up ₹500 as penalty.

Buses are allowed to run with only 50% passenger capacity. Cars can have only two people other than the driver. In autos, only one passenger is allowed. Two-wheelers can have no pillion rider.

Meanwhile, violation of social distancing norms by owners of shops and commercial places will also invite ₹500. The same fine will be imposed on those spitting at public places.

“Non-payment of the fine will attract proceedings under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and immediate arrest. Tehsildar and naib tehsildar, additional/joint commissioner of the municipal corporation, medical officer of the MC, medical officers as designated by director health and family welfare, station house officers and any other officer or official designated by the deputy commissioner from time to time will be responsible for implementing these directions,” the order stated.

Earlier on June 2, the administration had decided to slap a fine of ₹500 on those not wearing a mask in public places.