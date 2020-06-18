Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Payment of property tax for commercial properties deferred in 13 Chandigarh villages

Payment of property tax for commercial properties deferred in 13 Chandigarh villages

UT officials said the duration and period for deferment of the payment of tax is under consideration

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 22:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration on Thursday gave in-principle approval for deferring payment of property tax by commercial establishments in 13 newly included villages under the municipal corporation.

UT officials said the duration and period for deferment of the payment of tax is under consideration.

This comes as a relief to residents of the villages had been demanding property tax deferment in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak and the consequent lockdown.

The 13 villages include Kishangarh, Mauli Jagran, Dadwa, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra, Behlana, Raipur Khurd, Dhanas, Sarangpur, Khuda Alisher, Khuda Jasu, Khuda Lahora and Kaimbwala.



Significantly, a BJP delegation recently met UT administrator VPS Badnore and requested him to exempt property tax in these villages.

Significantly, these 13 villages were transferred by the administration to the MC last year.

So far, no major development has been done in these villages by the MC. But, in April, property tax was imposed. The owners of commercial buildings in these 13 villages will be charged property tax at the rate of Rs 6.60 per square feet.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ghaziabad: Magisterial inquiry ordered into death of 66-year-old Covid patient
Jun 18, 2020 23:35 IST
BMC must boycott Chinese machinery, firms, says Congress corporator
Jun 18, 2020 23:32 IST
Punjab crosses 2-lakh test count, half conducted in last fortnight
Jun 18, 2020 23:33 IST
Banquet hall owner goes to HC against move to turn it into Covid facility
Jun 18, 2020 23:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.