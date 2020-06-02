Punjab Engineering College planning to reopen labs for final-year MTech students

Sections
Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:12 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The reopening of the labs is being planned as many of the final-year students have already placed in different companies and have their joining in July (HT FILE)

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) is planning to reopen research labs for its final-year MTech students, the proposal for which is currently under consideration.

The institute suspended classes on March 14 amid the Covid-19 outbreak, and all ongoing research work has been halted since then.

The reopening of the labs is being planned as many of the final-year students have already placed in different companies and have their joining in July.

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said, “We are trying to assess if it will be safe to allow some of the students to attend labs. We are planning this only for final-year MTech students because they need to get their degrees so they can join the companies where they have been placed. We want to help them so they can keep their jobs. The final decision will be made next week”



As many as 30 students will attend labs if the institute allows it.

The labs will be sanitised if the decision to open them is made, officials said.

As per sources, PEC is also to let PhD students attend labs if a final decision on this is made.

No late fee on thesis submission

PEC has decided that there will be no late fee imposed on submission of thesis for MTech students. The deadline for this has also been extended to September 15 for the 2018-20 batch.

“The project work has been delayed, so, we have extended the last date for submission of thesis also,” a PEC official said.

