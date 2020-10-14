PEC postpones semester exams, to be held after Diwali

Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, has decided to postpone its semester exams that were to begin on November 2. Though the new dates have not been announced, the exams will be held after Diwali, which falls on November 14.

The decision was taken on Wednesday following a proposal by student representatives that the exams be scheduled after Diwali during a meeting with PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi. This was the second such meeting after PEC earlier this month had decided to conduct on-campus semester exams in November in batches.

“We will reschedule the exams and the new schedule will be announced soon,” Sanghi said.

However, students’ proposal to conduct the exams online was turned down. The institution is planning online exams for only international students.

The decision to conduct on-campus exams was taken in a meeting of deans and HoDs of the deemed to be university earlier this month. This had invited resentment from students.

Exams to be repeated

On students’ suggestion, the college is planning to hold the exams again for those who won’t be able to appear for them in November. However, the proposal is subject to the approval of the PEC senate that is likely to discuss the matter next week.

The institution has also decided not to hold exams pending from the previous semester, which could not be scheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These were earlier planned in December. The students will be graded as ‘pass’ or ‘fail’ on the basis of their past performance.