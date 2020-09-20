PEC senate meet: Structure of upcoming multidisciplinary courses to be discussed

As Punjab Engineering College (deemed to be university) plans to introduce multidisciplinary courses for undergraduate programmes, its senate will be discussing their structure in the upcoming meeting.

The PEC senate members are scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss the flexibility in curriculum for the engineering students. The proposal is in its preliminary stage. PEC is likely to offer humanities and social sciences courses with a choice of five to six subjects to its engineering students of the December batch. However, the subjects have yet to be finalised.

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said, “We are of the view that there should be flexibility in curriculum for the engineering students. In the upcoming meeting of the senate, structure of the courses will be discussed.”

Multidisciplinary subjects are being introduced in line with the provision of new education policy. However, PEC would need the approval from its governing bodies before introducing such courses.

The proposal will be discussed with all stakeholders, including the department and institution heads, and the view of faculty of other institutes will also be taken so that only beneficial courses are introduced.

PEC is even planning to hire two to three faculty members for the multidisciplinary courses from the internal budget of the institute as no extra funds will be available this time.

PEC offers eight BTech courses and 14 MTech courses to over 3,000 students.

This has come at a time when the deemed to be university is gearing up for its centenary celebrations next year and preparing a proposal to get the status of a centrally funded institute, such as Indian Institutes of Technology.