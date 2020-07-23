PEC students with internet issues back home to put up in hostels

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) students having poor internet accessibility in their home states will be accommodated in the hostels to facilitate online teaching as the institute is set to begin the next semester from Monday.

PEC had earlier proposed to provide lodging to such pupils in its hostels, following which as many as 38 students from different states, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, expressed their desire to get accommodated on campus for the next semester and take online classes without internet connectivity hassles.

These students have been asked to give an undertaking of adherence to the SOPs amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said, “Around 70 students had shown interest in getting accommodation, but now 38 students are willing to stay in hostels while others have withdrawn their applications.”

As per the undertaking, students have to confirm that they have poor internet connectivity in their area of residence and they are not residing in a containment zone or have come in contact with any Covid-19 patient. They have to compulsorily comply with the SOPs issued by the central government, Chandigarh administration and the college institution.

Also, it is mandatory for the students to install Arogya Setu application in their mobile phones.

A PEC official said these students will be accommodated in different wings of the hostels so that social distancing norms are followed and they will be allowed to go out of the premises once a week with permission from the authorities. No sports and cultural activity will take place during this time.

For the online teaching process, PEC has recommended Google Classroom for teachers, but they can use a platform of their own choice. For this semester, PEC will not engage teachers on ad hoc basis since there is no such requirement. “We have a few ad hoc teachers and will not engage more this semester until such need arises,” said the PEC director.