PEC will not conduct exams of previous semester

Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, will not be conducting pending examinations of the previous semester, which were stalled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and instead grade the students as “pass” or “fail” on the basis of their performance till March.

The decision was approved by the PEC senate on Wednesday. The pending examinations of BTech second and fourth semester were planned to be held this December, but the students had opposed it.

The deemed to be university had earlier scrapped the examinations of the graduating batch, and instead assessed them on the basis of their performance till March.

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said that while assessing the students’ performance, any assignments submitted by them during online classes held amid the lockdown will also be considered.

The senate has also approved that the examinations of the ongoing semester should be postponed and held after Diwali (November 14). The exams were earlier scheduled to start from November 2, and were postponed on the demand of students, who held two meetings with the director in October.

Meanwhile, the institute has decided to take online exams of international students who are not in India at present.

Proposal to make internship optional postponed

The senate in its meeting postponed the decision on making the sixth-semester internship optional as well as other proposals under the new undergraduate curriculum being framed by PEC.

The credit-wise breakup of the new curriculum was approved in the last senate meeting, after which several committees were constituted to finalise the structure. The committees had also proposed that students be allowed to change their discipline on the basis of the academic performance at the end of the second semester.

“The senate decided that before taking any decision on the recommendations, feedback should be taken from the departments,” said Sanghi.