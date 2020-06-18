Pedestrian’s mobile phone snatched in Chandigarh’s Sector 33

Sections
The victim managed to note down the registration number of the accused’s bike.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A motorcyclist snatched the mobile phone of a woman in Sector 33 on Wednesday evening. Police said the victim, Neha, resident of Sector 45, was walking back home. When she reached near the Sector 33 petrol pump around 6.30pm, a motorcyclist snatched her mobile phone and drove away.

She managed to note down the vehicle’s registration number. Police are scanning nearby CCTV footage for more clues.

A case under Sections 379A (snatching) and 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.

