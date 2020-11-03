Pending CAS interviews: Panjab University teachers’ body stages protest outside V-C’s residence

Sections
Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 00:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

PUTA members protesting outside the vice-chancellor residence at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The members of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the campus residence of vice-chancellor Raj Kumar against the pending interviews of the promotion of teachers under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).

The teachers’ body also held a meeting of its executive before staging the protest. In the earlier meeting, PUTA had asked the V-C to hand over the schedule of CAS interviews by November 3, 2020.

After the protest, the V-C held a meeting with the PUTA executive during which PUTA demanded that a complete schedule of selection committees for all pending cases be handed over to them immediately.

According to PUTA, the V-C assured them that a complete schedule had already been prepared for all pending cases according to which all interviews would be done by mid-December.



However, the body demanded that the complete schedule be handed over to them by Wednesday otherwise, they would continue to protest. The body also asked the V-C to approach the Punjab government to get clearance for an early implementation of the 7th pay commission.

PUTA also took up the issue of unnecessary delay in payment of retirement benefits and payment of interest on the provident fund in the case of senior teachers.

The teachers’ body urged the V-C to immediately convene a meeting of the syndicate to resolve the pending issues and demanded that senate polls be held immediately.

