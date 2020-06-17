Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Pending salaries: Contractual employees hold protest at Panjab University

Pending salaries: Contractual employees hold protest at Panjab University

The contractual employees include those working for PU’s construction office, including plumbers and carpenters

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 02:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Contractual employees held a protest at Panjab University on Tuesday over non-payment of dues since February.

The contractual employees include those working for PU’s construction office, including plumbers and carpenters. They protested outside the university’s administration block and then outside vice-chancellor Raj Kumar’s office.

“We have taken up the issue with authorities many times but we have not been paid yet. We have submitted a representation seeking bills to be passed for the release of dues,” one of the contractual employees said.

“Salaries of about 55 workers have been held back since February, many of whom have been working since last 15 years. Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, they are living under financial strain,” the representation which they have submitted to the registrar states.



PU executive engineer RK Rai said, “The issue is being looked after and it will be resolved. We are discussing with the contractors and their salaries will be released.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Construction of old-age home begins in Panchkula
Jun 17, 2020 02:53 IST
Pre-monsoons likely to hit Chandigarh next week
Jun 17, 2020 02:24 IST
Pending salaries: Contractual employees hold protest at Panjab University
Jun 17, 2020 02:22 IST
Audit body asks Chandigarh education dept to explain advance increments paid to 114 teachers against UGC norms
Jun 17, 2020 02:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.