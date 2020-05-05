People residing in Chandigarh’s containment zones continue to battle uncertainty

As the rest of the city starts to get a sense of normalcy, people in the six containment zones are still grappling with panic, stigma and uncertainty.

The residents of these zones have to stand for 4 to 5 hours daily in long queues for ration and vegetables even as residents in other parts of the city start moving freely. Some residents in the containment zones complained that even quarantined people stand in lines along with non-quarantined people for buying essential commodities and social distancing norms are still being flouted in some parts of Bapu Dham Colony, Labour Colony, Sector 30, and Kachi Colony in Dhanas.

More than 75% of the total cases in the city are from the six containment zones, including Bapu Dham Colony, Labour Colony in Sector 30, Dhanas Kachi Colony, part of Sector 38, parts of Sector 52 and part of Shastri Nagar in Manimajra.

Bapu Dham Colony with 58 cases of the total 115 Covid-19 cases in the city accounts for nearly 50% of the city’s cases, while Labour Colony, Sector 30, has 20 cases.

These areas have been sealed by the UT Administration. Around 80,000 people live in these zones.

Social stigma

More than 40 positive cases have come from the neighbourhood of Varinder Pal, 46, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, Pal said, “Even a throat itch sends shiver down our spine. People are restless and struggling to cope with the tag of epicentre of the pandemic in the city.”

After he came in contact with a Covid-19 positive person at his shop in Bapu Dham Colony, Ajay Sharma, 43, was quarantined. “Near my house cum shop, there lives a family with multiple positive cases and one of them came to my shop. I informed the authorities about it. They quarantined me even after I didn’t show any symptoms, but with asymptomatic cases increasing, my family of eight is concerned about our future.”

Living in a containment zone, residents complained they have been stigmatised. “Some of the junior UT officials, vendors and police personnel often humiliate us and blame us for the spread of disease in the city. Even our friends from other city areas look down upon us, but it is not our fault. It can happen anywhere and to anybody,” Sharma said.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Surinder Pal, a professional photographer and a resident of Labour Colony, Sector 30. “When we go to buy ration from the delivery bus, the vendor throws stuff at us instead of politely giving it us. Even after repeated requests, they treat us like criminals.”

Social distancing a distant dream

In the colonies, people are jam-packed. “In one of my adjacent houses, 25 people live together and in another, family of 15. With only 4-feet-high walls separating one house from another and strong social cohesion, people still venture out to interact with each other,” said Pal.

Even though police inspect the areas, but in the inner lanes, people can still be seen roaming outside their houses.

“There are volunteers deputed to bring ration and vegetables to the door steps of quarantined houses. But, they still venture out, covering their stamped hands with gloves and stand in lines. Though their neighbours identify them, but most people have no clue. This is a very dangerous situation for all us. Administration must ensure separate queues for them,” said Manjit Garcha, a resident of Labour Colony.

Dalip Sharma, councillor from Bapu Dham Colony, said, “I receive around 300 calls from local people seeking help on different issues daily. Some of the panicky calls were from the 700 migrant workers trapped in the containment zone. Struggling with fast depleting resources, they are desperate to leave for their native states.”