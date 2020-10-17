People’s Alliance is dancing to Pak, China’s tune: J&K BJP chief

Dismissing the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration as ‘an alliance of puppets dancing to the tunes of Pakistan and China’, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Friday said the party had spoken with 13 representatives of social and religious bodies and had unanimously decided that they will not allow ‘Farooq and company’ to further the Pakistani and Chinese agenda under the garb of the Gupkar Declaration.

Senior BJP leaders met the representatives on Thursday and slammed the Gupkar Declaration.

“Attempts are being made to bleed Kashmir again. We will not allow them to succeed at any cost. There were no stone peltings and protests when these trouble-making leaders were under detention but now that they are out, they are trying to vitiate the atmosphere by raking up Article 370 again,” said Raina.

He alleged that the leaders were hatching a conspiracy under the garb of the Gupkar agenda. Raina said, “When they were in power, they never implemented people friendly laws.”

On Thursday Raina had said that “no power on earth can restore Article 370” and that “it will not be implemented till doomsday”.

Raina said the Article 370 had given birth to separatism and terrorism. “It was due to this obnoxious Article that several ills continue to plague Jammu and Kashmir,”he said, warning the trio (Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti) of ‘serious ramifications’ if they tried to push their anti-India Gupkar agenda.

On August 22, six regional and national parties unanimously resolved to fight for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed before August 5, 2019, saying the measures taken were ‘spitefully short-sighted’ and ‘grossly unconstitutional’.

IkkJutt Jammu slams Gupkar league, demands statehood

Amid attempts by Kashmir centric parties to get back special status to Jammu and Kashmir, IkkJutt Jammu chairman Advocate Ankur Sharma slammed the ‘latest theatrics of members of Gupkar Gang.’

Sharma dismissed Gupkar as a declaration seeking constitution of J&K as a special Muslim domain within the territory of secular India. IkkJutt Jammu also attacked the UT and Central Government for not taking necessary follow up steps post abrogation of Article 370/35-A.