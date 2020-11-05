Peoples’ Alliance to take call on participation in DDC polls

All leaders of the alliance will be consulted before taking a call on whether the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will contest or boycott the upcoming polls for district development councils, which are being held for the first time from November 28.

The J&K government on Wednesday announced the dates for the DDC polls and panchayat bypolls, which will be held simultaneously in eight phases. Bypolls for 234 vacant seats of urban local bodies will also be held.

Besides, the National Conference and the PDP, Peoples Conference, CPI (M), and Awami National Conference are part of the newly formed PAGD.

While two mainstream parties — National Conference and the PDP — had boycotted the last panchayat elections, the Peoples Conference had participated in the polls.

Peoples Conference spokesman Adnan Ashraf said, “The leaders will meet on November 7 to discuss participation.”

Peoples Conference had participated the 2018 panchayat polls and had bagged a significant number of seats in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Peoples Democratic Party youth president Waheed ur Rehman Parra said the PAGD leaders will meet in Jammu on Saturday. “Many issues will be discussed in the meeting and this is an issue that could be on the agenda. A decision can only be taken after the meeting.”

Parra, however, said the BJP wanted important mainstream parties to stay away from these polls. “Our leaders will take a call on the issue. For us it is not a big issue but on the other hand we do not want to give space to the BJP. This is a double-edged sword.”

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “So far nothing has been decided.”

Farooq, Omar to reach Jammu today

National Conference president and Lok Sabha member Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah will reach Jammu on Friday afternoon. A party spokesman said that Farooq and Omar will straightaway head to NC headquarters on Residency Road to attend a party meeting. He added that Farooq, Omar, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and other leaders will hold a meeting of the PAGD at Farooq’s Bhatindi residence on November 7.