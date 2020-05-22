Pesticide dealer booked for cheating in Ferozepur

Police have booked a pesticide trader at Gober Mandi, Ferozepur, for cheating after district chief agriculture officer (CAO) conducted a raid at his shop and found him stocking a pesticide without the requisite documents. CAO Gurmail Singh said agriculture development officer Charnajit Singh and his team recovered 23 plastic bottles of

Corgon (a herbal bio-insect control) without any manufacturing license number and CIR number from M/s Harish Traders. He added that the department had seized the bottles and sent the material for testing.

The CAO added that the bottle was being sold as a herbal bio-insect control through misleading information and the police was asked to book the owner and the supplier. The CAO added that the campaign to keep a check on spurious insecticides would continue under the Tandarust Mission Punjab.