Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Pesticide dealer booked for cheating in Ferozepur

Pesticide dealer booked for cheating in Ferozepur

The CAO conducted a raid at his shop and found him stocking a pesticide without the requisite documents

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ferozepur

Police have booked a pesticide trader at Gober Mandi, Ferozepur, for cheating after district chief agriculture officer (CAO) conducted a raid at his shop and found him stocking a pesticide without the requisite documents. CAO Gurmail Singh said agriculture development officer Charnajit Singh and his team recovered 23 plastic bottles of

Corgon (a herbal bio-insect control) without any manufacturing license number and CIR number from M/s Harish Traders. He added that the department had seized the bottles and sent the material for testing.

The CAO added that the bottle was being sold as a herbal bio-insect control through misleading information and the police was asked to book the owner and the supplier. The CAO added that the campaign to keep a check on spurious insecticides would continue under the Tandarust Mission Punjab.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

58-year-old Covid-19 patient dies outside Thane hospital waiting for ICU bed
May 23, 2020 00:06 IST
In highest single-day spike, 150 policemen test positive
May 23, 2020 00:06 IST
Muslims offer ‘Juma Alvida’ prayer at home in Agra, Aligarh
May 23, 2020 00:04 IST
Sukhbir seeks CBI probe into ‘multi-thousand crore scam’ in Centre-sent relief material
May 23, 2020 00:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.