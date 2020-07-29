Petrol pump dealers in Ludhiana up in arms over high fuel prices in Punjab

As part of the statewide protest against higher VAT on fuel in Punjab compared to its bordering regions, and to pay tribute to deceased petrol pump owner - GS Chawal, who ended his life after reportedly going bankrupt due to the disparity, petrol pump dealers in Ludhiana district went on strike on Wednesday. The dealers rued that diesel is cheaper by Rs 6 and petrol by Rs 3.75 in Chandigarh.

President of the Punjab Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association, Paramjit Singh Doaba, said that Chawla, 76, stated in his suicide note that he had gone bankrupt due to the disparity in VAT on fuel in Chandigarh and Punjab.

“This happened due to the wrong policies of the state government as petrol prices are higher in Punjab than Chandigarh and other border states due to disparity in imposition of VAT,” Doaba said.

President of the Ludhiana petrol pump dealers’ association, Ranjit Singh Gandhi, said, “There are around 350 petrol pumps in Ludhiana and all were closed during the protest on Wednesday. We have been demanding parity in VAT for a long time as customers purchase fuel from other states due to lower rates. But, the state government is not paying heed to the problem, due to which Chawla ended his life.”

The pumps remained closed till 5pm, leaving residents a harried lot.

A residents of Model town area, Chanpreet Singh said, “I had to reach Nakodar for work but I had to cancel due to non-availability of fuel. The petrol pump owners should not harass general public as their protest is against the government.”

An executive with a food delivery company, Baljeet Singh, said, “I was not aware of the strike. While my colleagues got their tanks refilled on Tuesday night, my work was hit for around two hours after which I had to borrow my brother’s vehicle to deliver orders. The petrol pump owners should make proper announcements regarding the strike in advance so that the public doesn’t face problems.”