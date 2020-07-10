Sections
PG entrance test may be waived in Panjab University’s affiliated colleges

Panjab University has 196 affiliated colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 23:30 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The members of the Panjab University syndicate will take a final decision on waiving the Other Common Entrance Test (OCET) for admission in postgraduate courses in its affiliated colleges for the next academic session.

At least 20 items of the agenda will be tabled in the meeting of the PU syndicate scheduled on July 13. A final call will also be taken on the admission guidelines of affiliated colleges for 2020-21.

The syndicate was earlier scheduled to meet on June 25, but the meeting was postponed after a woman staffer of the varsity tested positive for coronavirus.



The members will take a final decision on the suggestions made by a committee to finalise the admission guidelines for the upcoming session. The committee has suggested that the OCET for admissions in PG courses may be waived for the 2020-21 academic session.

‘WAIVE BED ENTRANCE TEST’

The committee has also suggested that admission in BEd courses at the affiliated colleges of Chandigarh be given without conducting entrance tests and on the basis of merit. The panel has recommended that admissions in affiliated colleges should be given through both online and offline mode for the new session.

The committee also recommended that a provision for dual-degree courses, one from regular and other from distance education mode may be incorporated in the admission guidelines.

The members of the committee unanimously resolved that all UT colleges should follow UT administration policy in terms of reservation under the EWS (economically weaker section) category and no additional seats be allowed in UT colleges.

Some decisions related to the senate elections of 2020 will also be taken.

