PGI employees’ body, administration at odds over ‘poor’ risk management

The administration says that it is fully aware of its responsibility towards the health, safety and security of its workforce. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The employees’ union and administration of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) are at loggerheads after a number of staffers contracted Covid-19, blame of which the former pinned on ‘poor’ risk assessment.

“The steep rise in Covid-19 positive cases and PGI administration are directly responsible for creating a mess that has endangered lives of institute’s staffers,” the union said in a release.

The administration has refuted the allegations, stating that it is fully aware of its responsibility towards the health, safety and security of its workforce.

There have been instances, the union said, where heads of department ‘forced’ those who came in contact with infected patients to continue with their duties, instead of sending them for timely risk assessment and testing.

“There is no care or follow-up of patients under home quarantine. No call is made and no treatment is prescribed, no status is taken and no sanitisation is done at areas where staffers are tested positive. Similarly, 50% staff strength policy is not being followed and employees are performing duties in small and poorly ventilated rooms, despite the fact that workload is less,” the union mentioned.

The employees’ body alleged that staffers and their family members were being harassed while undergoing Covid-19 test. “There is no separate screening facility for more than 15,000 employees, students and their family members,” it added.

However, the institute has said that in view of some of the issues flagged by PGI Employees Union (Non Faculty) president Ashwani Kumar Munjal, it is extremely vital to share the correct information in this context and put things in perspective to allay the fears and misconceptions being spread due to these false claims.

“The institute has formed a risk assessment committee comprising a senior professor from the School of Public Health. She is 24×7 available for the service and it is the result of her tireless efforts that the incidence of Covid-19 is comparatively low. Very few PGI staffers have been home quarantined and most of them have been treated in NHE and other wards designated for the staff. The requisite treatment has been provided on a case-to-case basis,” the institute spokesperson said.

The areas are sanitised periodically and on demand from time to time as per the guidelines, the spokesperson added.