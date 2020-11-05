Sections
PGIMER to get advanced catheter lab

This will help the institute provide improved services for a variety of neurovascular disorders

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Representative image/HT

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will soon have a state-of-the-art biplane digital subtraction neuroangiography (DSA) suite to provide improved services for a variety of neurovascular disorders.

MS Sandhu, head, department of radiodiagnosis and imaging, said this will be the first advanced catheter laboratory in this part of the country.

“Currently, the neuro intervention section of the department caters to a large number of patients suffering from various neurological disorders. This addition will enhance diagnosis and treatment of all types of stroke and provide faster and more accurate vascular care,” Sandhu said.

Neurointervention or endovascular neurosurgery involves minimally invasive treatment of complex brain disorders. “These procedures do not involve opening the skull and are possible with very small incisions in the groin or wrist without the need to put sutures. The brain is then accessed by the use of small flexible tubes called catheters and wires are taken through the incision across vessels of the abdomen or arm right until the brain to perform complex brain surgeries,” he added.



The new DSA system will optimise workflow, reduce preparation and procedure time and provides high-quality imaging, achieving high visibility of catheters and wires at low radiation dose levels.

“Both our patients and clinicians can benefit from the high speed, low radiation dose levels and outstanding image quality of the new DSA system,” Sandhu said.

“It will allow us to complete a variety of diagnostic and interventional procedures much faster, and that way, patients can recover sooner,” he added.

