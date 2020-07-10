PGIMER accountant among 13 fresh Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh, tally now 536

The total number of people cured in the city now stands at 408 (HT file)

A 58-year-old junior accounts officer at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, was among the 13 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the city’s tally to 536 cases.

A 76-year-old man from Sector 21, and two Manimajra men, aged 60 and 30, who are contacts of already positive cases, have contracted the infection.

A 34-year-old man from Ram Darbar was also found positive. He has four family members and all are asymptomatic. A 24-year-old man from Khuda Lahora and a 52-year-old woman from Sector 45 are family contacts of already positive patients in these areas.

An 18-year-old woman from Sector 41 is a community contact of a positive case from Sector 55.

Four cases, also contacts of a positive patient from Sector 55, include four females, aged 82, 64, 29 and a one-month-old baby.

The remaining case is of a 61-year-old man from Manimajra. His seven family members are asymptomatic, officials said.

They added that 10 contacts of the PGIMER employee had been quarantined and sampled. She had visited the staff clinic to see a doctor as well and had fever.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged on Friday. These include a 60-year-old woman from Sector 29, a 36-year-old man from Manimajra and three patients from Sector-23 — a 39-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman.

The total number of people cured in the city now stands at 408, with seven deaths reported so far, leaving 121 active cases.

STAY INDOORS OR LOCKDOWN MAY BE REINFORCED: BADNORE

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Saturday said many residents were not taking the threat of coronavirus pandemic seriously and were blatantly violating the guidelines issued.

The administrator warned that, if necessary, lockdown will be imposed again, especially on weekends to contain the spread of infection.

He said people must stay indoors and come out only when absolutely necessary. They must wear masks in public places and strictly follow social distancing norms.

Dr G Dewan, director, health services, said they had started a fresh house-to-house survey of the entire union territory to detect asymptomatic cases. Sector 41 was being covered first. As many as 14 teams, comprising doctors and paramedical staff, will cover the entire sector comprising 5,000 households, he added.