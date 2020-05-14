PGIMER begins using TB machine for quicker Covid testing

The lab with the TB machine will work 24x7 to tend to emergency cases as and when they come.

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) started using tuberculosis machine - GeneXpert - for quicker diagnosis of coronavirus disease (Covid) on Wednesday.

The GeneXpert was launched in PGIMER in 2016 to diagnose multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) for speedy detection of TB.

Dr Arunaloke Chakrabarti, head, medical microbiology, said, “The GeneXpert testing is a very sensitive and quick procedure. We get results within 45 minutes and can hand over report to the patient within an hour.”

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing system generates results in 6-7 hours.

Chakrabarti said, “But the major problem is of the availability of cartridges. We only have 300 and are trying to get 1,000 more. One cartridge is used for one patient. So, we will use this test only in cases that are too critical and need quick intervention. For instance, in a case of a patient with severe head injury, who cannot wait for seven hours and needs immediate surgery.”

Dr Chakrabarti said that the lab will work 24x7 to tend to emergency cases as and when they come.

MENTORING OTHER STATES FOR LABS

Dr Mini P Singh, nodal officer, Covid-19 laboratory services, PGIMER, said, “The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has appointed the PGIMER as mentor institute for some states to approve new laboratories to start polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing system and GeneXpert.”

The PGIMER has been allocated Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand.

Singh said, “We have recently approved a laboratory in Ambala and one at PGIMER to start the GeneXpert test for Covid-19. Similarly, labs in General Hospital and Command Hospital, both in Panchkula, have been approved to start PCR testing. The Punjab Biotechnology Incubator and National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali, have also approached us expressing interest in starting Covid testing.”