Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER, Chandigarh establishes 50 Covid molecular labs

PGIMER, Chandigarh establishes 50 Covid molecular labs

Hands-on-training was given to around 170 faculty members and technical staff from various states and union territories

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 01:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Fulfilling its responsibility as a ‘centre of excellence’ to mentor all government and private medical colleges in the catchment areas to create state-of-art molecular virology setups, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has established 50 Covid-19 molecular labs in north India.

Commending the initiative, professor Jagat Ram said, “The pandemic posed a big challenge to north India as during the initial phase very few labs were trained in molecular virology testing. It was a big challenge but, PGIMER accepted this as an opportunity to upgrade the labs of surrounding and far-flung areas.”

“The department of virology established around 50 Covid-19 testing real-time PCR labs. The developed infrastructure will be instrumental in the near future for providing molecular diagnostic facilities for routine patient care,” he added.

Professor Mini P Singh said that hands-on-training was given to around 170 faculty members and technical staff from various states and union territories.

Earlier seeking to expeditiously expand Covid-19 testing facilities, the Indian Council of Medical Research, government of India, had identified PGIMER, Chandigarh as one of the 14 centres of excellence to mentor all government and private medical colleges in its catchment areas to create state-of-art molecular virology setups.

Various labs and medical colleges of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu&Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Leh Ladakh were covered under this programme.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
Oct 14, 2020 22:25 IST
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Oct 14, 2020 20:50 IST
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Oct 15, 2020 00:16 IST
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Oct 14, 2020 18:36 IST

latest news

MLAs, SDMs celebrate birth of girls in Jalandhar by visiting their houses with cakes
Oct 15, 2020 01:34 IST
Lawrence Bishnoi’s extortion racket in Chandigarh: Six booked, three land in police net
Oct 15, 2020 01:29 IST
Woman places ring on dog’s nose for photo, it doesn’t go as planned. Watch
Oct 15, 2020 01:28 IST
Farm laws: 70-year-old dies during BJP tractor rally, BKU’s Ambala chief among 7 booked
Oct 15, 2020 01:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.