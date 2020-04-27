Sections
Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER Chandigarh’s 5-day webinar on Covid-19 management for SAARC nations to start on April 27

PGIMER Chandigarh’s 5-day webinar on Covid-19 management for SAARC nations to start on April 27

The webinar aims towards demonstrating the best and replicable practices followed in India to manage the pandemic

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 00:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Postgraduate Institute of Medial Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, will conduct a five-day webinar on the best practices followed in India to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, for 100 participants from different SAARC nations, from Monday.

The programme was conceived after Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that healthcare professionals of SAARC nations could come together to jointly fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The webinar aims towards demonstrating the best and replicable practices followed in India to manage the pandemic.

In a video message, PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram and UT adviser Manoj Parida encouraged participating countries to combat the pandemic by cooperating with each other and appreciated the ministry of external affairs’ initiative to launch the programme.



Dr Sonu Goel, programme director and professor at department of community medicine and school of public health, has reiterated the importance of the webinar in light of the current situation, and pressed for massive collective effort to manage the disease.

The programme comprises 28 lectures demonstrating effective practices followed in India, including hospital management, field-based surveillance and administrative aspects. It also includes lectures from motivational speakers and some indigenous yoga practices. A one-hour panel discussion is also planned with experts of the institute and administration.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Apr 27, 2020 18:56 IST
Ludhiana cops come out in solidarity with colleague attacked on duty in Patiala
Apr 27, 2020 18:55 IST
COVID-19: HRD minister holds webinar with students, parents
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
‘Kim Jong Un could very well be OK and reappear’: Experts debate on rumours
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.