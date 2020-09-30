Sections
Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER Chandigarh to intensify blood and plasma donation drive

PGIMER Chandigarh to intensify blood and plasma donation drive

The institute will mark National Voluntary Blood Donation Day on October 1.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 23:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

PGIMER has recently set up a plasma bank. (Representational image)

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here is going to intensify its plasma donation drive in the region.

The institute will also mark National Voluntary Blood Donation Day on October 1.

“Plasma Bank, PGIMER, plans to intensify its donor outreach as one of the key challenges is motivating the Covid-recovered patients to donate plasma. We request the public to come forth for donations and ensure full safety at our end,” said Prof Ratti Ram Sharma, head of transfusion medicine department.

The Covid pandemic brought an unprecedented challenge of recruiting blood donors, but with the help of voluntary organisations and the committed blood donor pool in the region, the institute was able to meet the blood component demand, revealed PGIMER director Prof Jagat Ram.



“The transfusion medicine department overcame this challenge through tireless efforts and a well-coordinated approach. Not only do we continue to achieve an adequate number of blood donations, but have also taken a step ahead by starting the ‘Covid-19 Convalescent Plasma Bank’ facility in the region, in line with the instructions of UT administrator VP Singh Badnore,” the PGI director said.

The theme for this year’s National Voluntary Blood Donation Day is ‘Let’s donate blood voluntarily and contribute to the fight against Corona’ as released by National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) of the Union health and family welfare ministry.

“In sync with the theme, we started the plasma bank and have been motivating the recovered Covid warriors to come forward to help the current patients,” said Prof Ratti Ram.

