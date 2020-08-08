Sections
Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER healthcare staff can home-isolate as per new quarantine policy

PGIMER healthcare staff can home-isolate as per new quarantine policy

The staff exposed to Covid-19 patients will be categorised as high or low risk.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 20:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The health workers with high index of suspicion will be tested for Covid-19 again after 72 hours. (Representational photo)

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has come up with a new policy for quarantining its healthcare workers in case they suspect infection or test positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The health workers will be allowed home isolation rather than being admitted in the Nehru Hospital Extension, which is the city’s dedicated Covid-19 care centre.

“Those who have better facilities at home can go for home isolation. The step has been taken in view of rising Covid-19 infections. The healthcare workers opting for the same will be cross-checked by the officials of Chandigarh administration as per the procedure laid down earlier,” said PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram.

As per the new protocol, the healthcare workers having symptoms like fever, cough, breathlessness and sore throat will get tested for Covid-19 at the screening OPD and ‘self-isolate’ till the results arrive.



Besides, the staff exposed to Covid-19 patients will be categorised as high or low risk. While the low-risk staff can continue work with normal precautions and self-monitor for symptoms and get themselves tested on the fifth day of exposure, the high-risk workers warrant quarantine with testing on the fifth and seventh day.

The protocol says that in case the test result turns out positive, the health workers will be isolated in either NHE or their homes for 14 days. However, health workers with high index of suspicion will be tested again after 72 hours.

The protocol also suggests that all health workers should at least wear surgical masks with visors and gloves during patient care and have their meals and tea only in isolation during the duty hours.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Robust online dispute resolution can facilitate affordable justice delivery, ease of doing biz: Amitabh Kant
Aug 08, 2020 22:00 IST
Two snatchers held in Chandigarh, stolen mobile phone recovered
Aug 08, 2020 21:59 IST
Some big names in 93 players listed for Lank Premier League
Aug 08, 2020 21:57 IST
Chandrika Rai, father-in-law of Tej Pratap, all set to join JD (U)
Aug 08, 2020 21:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.