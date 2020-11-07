PGIMER non-faculty employees stopped from carrying out protest march in Chandigarh

Raising slogans against the PGIMER administration, the protesting employees have said that it was an undemocratic and autocratic attitude of the administration towards the genuine demands of the working class. (HT FILE)

The police on Saturday erected barriers outside the campus of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research to stop non-faculty employees’ unions from carrying out a protest march to the governor house.

The employees are demanding the implementation of a backlog promotion scheme to the non-faculty staff on completion of eight years of service on a continuous basis, cadre review of technical staff from 1992, the grant of grade pay of ₹4,600 to junior technicians from 2006, payment of arrears of hospital patient care allowance of group B employees, and grant of Diwali bonus.

