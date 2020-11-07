Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER non-faculty employees stopped from carrying out protest march in Chandigarh

PGIMER non-faculty employees stopped from carrying out protest march in Chandigarh

Non-faculty employees’ unions had decided to carry out the march to governor house

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 22:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Raising slogans against the PGIMER administration, the protesting employees have said that it was an undemocratic and autocratic attitude of the administration towards the genuine demands of the working class. (HT FILE)

The police on Saturday erected barriers outside the campus of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research to stop non-faculty employees’ unions from carrying out a protest march to the governor house.

The employees are demanding the implementation of a backlog promotion scheme to the non-faculty staff on completion of eight years of service on a continuous basis, cadre review of technical staff from 1992, the grant of grade pay of ₹4,600 to junior technicians from 2006, payment of arrears of hospital patient care allowance of group B employees, and grant of Diwali bonus.

Raising slogans against the PGIMER administration, the protesting employees have said that it was an undemocratic and autocratic attitude of the administration towards the genuine demands of the working class.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election: US Media
Nov 07, 2020 22:33 IST
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 07, 2020 22:02 IST
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman elected US vice president
Nov 07, 2020 22:26 IST
Bombay High Court reserves order on Arnab Goswami’s bail plea, no immediate relief
Nov 07, 2020 21:32 IST

latest news

Delhi: Africans protest outside police station
Nov 07, 2020 22:31 IST
‘Will be a President for all Americans’, tweets Joe Biden after big win as 46th US president
Nov 07, 2020 22:31 IST
Father-daughter among three held for job fraud in Mohali
Nov 07, 2020 22:26 IST
MPbypolls: CM Chouhan accuses Kamal Nath of trying to lure BJP MLAs
Nov 07, 2020 22:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.