Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER nurses call off protest over long duration of Covid duty

PGIMER nurses call off protest over long duration of Covid duty

Will not be asked to do three months of Covid-19 duties at a stretch, reassures administration

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Nurses at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have suspended their call for protests after assurance from the administration that they won’t be required to do three months of Covid-19 duties at a stretch.

The administration has agreed to reduce the proposed duration of duty at Covid wards to one month from three months, stated a release on Tuesday from the Nurses Association.

“The launch of agitation with gherao of the MS medical superintendent’s office on September 9 is postponed till further notice. We hope that the PGI administration will review the decision as assured to us,” the release stated.

PGIMER authorities have also appealed to the nurses not to obstruct work in these challenging times.



“We all are putting our best efforts and working to contain the situation. However, nurses should not obstruct work and create unnecessary hurdles at this point of time,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director PGIMER.

A day earlier when the nurses and the administration agreed to the duty duration, the institute put out a strongly worded release stating that all the demands of nurses were not genuine.

“The unions and associations are creating a lot of obstruction in the management of the ever-increasing Covid-19 patient load in the hospital, which is taking care of patients not only from UT but also from the neighbouring three states,” the release said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Sep 08, 2020 23:43 IST
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Sep 08, 2020 21:01 IST
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Sep 08, 2020 21:47 IST
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Sep 08, 2020 23:55 IST

latest news

Haryana farmers demand special girdawari for cotton crop damaged by whitefly, leaf curl
Sep 09, 2020 00:17 IST
PUBG pulls India rights from China-based Tencent Games after ban
Sep 09, 2020 00:16 IST
20-year-old put morphed nude images of minors on Instagram; arrested
Sep 09, 2020 00:15 IST
Mumbai’s grim realty sector may not get relief this year, say experts
Sep 09, 2020 00:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.