Sections
Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER orders 2,000 antigen test kits for detection of Covid-19

PGIMER orders 2,000 antigen test kits for detection of Covid-19

PILOT BASIS: The 15-minute tests will be used in parallel with RT-PCR to check for efficiency, authenticity.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 01:41 IST

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has ordered 2,000 antigen kits for detection tests of the Covid-19 disease.

The kits are expected to arrive by next week.

The institute is currently dependent on the time-consuming but more accurate RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) and the GeneXpert tests for the diagnosis of Covid-19.

The rapid antigen tests will be conducted on patients who report to the hospital, except in emergency wards and special OPDs that are functional. Besides, patients who report for chemotherapy will also be tested.



In the initial stage, however, parallel testing will be conducted on patients for understanding the authenticity of the kits. “The process will be conducted on a pilot basis. All patients who will be tested through antigen kits will also be tested through RT-PCR. The results will be collated. This will give us an experience on how and where the antigen tests will give better results. For now, the tests will not be conducted for emergency patients, but for patients who will be undergoing surgery, chemotherapy or on immunosuppressed patients,” Dr Mini P Singh, nodal officer, Covid, laboratory services and professor at the virology department said.

These tests will help in streamlining the health-care services at the premier tertiary care institute, which have been disturbed due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

“Certain high-risk patients will be tested using antigen kits. Around 600 patients are attended to in the special OPDs. We can test them through antigen kits, which can deliver results in just 15 minutes. Primarily because they will save time and are less expensive. Quick, better, and cost-effective results will be beneficial for all. We are preparing for the future,” Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER, said.

Not only with the detection of infection, the test will also be helpful in stopping the spread of infection in hospitals. This week, 44 health-care workers including two doctors were quarantined after they were exposed to the infection, some of them from the Covid-19 positive patient admitted in the ICU. On different instances, several health workers were quarantined after they were exposed to the infection through Covid-19 positive patients.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

31.6mm rain cools down Chandigarh
Aug 02, 2020 01:46 IST
PGIMER orders 2,000 antigen test kits for detection of Covid-19
Aug 02, 2020 01:41 IST
Three arrested with arms in Chandigarh’s Nayagaon
Aug 02, 2020 01:38 IST
Tricity Buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making or faking news
Aug 02, 2020 01:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.