PGIMER’s knee school for patients suffering from osteoarthritis goes online

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:17 IST

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As routine healthcare services have taken a hit amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has introduced online knee schools for patients suffering from knee osteoarthritis.

The doctors running the online clinic have reported that the preliminary experience in patients showed that e-Knee Schools(eKS) are a viable option that could reduce costs and logistical issues of both patients and doctors during these difficult times.

E-Knee School has provided a way to remotely deliver non-pharmacological interventions (NPIs), disease education, and monitor patients via real-time online platforms.

As many as 25 eligible patients, previously recruited during the pilot phase, were invited to join a virtual platform for a modified protocol, with discussions and exercises, that included stretching, strengthening, warm-up, and cool down.



“The general precautions were explained and family assisted training was encouraged among participants. Diet management, lifestyle modification, meditation, weight counselling, and experience sharing sessions were held on the shared platform,” said Dr MS Dhillon, head of orthopaedic department.

The doctors have reported that applications of the eKS model seem encouraging, which is prompting them to explore its role further in the recruitment of new cases and expanding its applicability.

Dr Dhillon added that in the coming days, more people will be recruited in the school and, the outcome of the patients attending the same will be compared, based on which a new combined protocol will be created.

