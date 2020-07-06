Sections
PGIMER seeks ₹485 crore from Centre under supplementary budget grant

The institute is also not likely to generate estimated revenues of ₹150 crore for this financial year because of partial closure of medical services.

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal,

The Central government in February had allocated ₹1,426 crore to PGIMER in its Union budget, ₹724 crore less than what it had sought. (HT Photo)

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has sought an additional ₹485 crore from the Central government under the supplementary demand of grants for this year.

The Central government in February had allocated ₹1,426 crore to PGIMER in its Union budget, ₹724 crore less than what it had sought.

PGIMER was also not likely to generate estimated revenues of ₹150 crore for this financial year because of partial closure of medical services.

“There is no clear cut thought on when everything will be back on track and therefore around ₹85 crore has been sought to meet expenditure – the source of which was the internal revenue,” said Kumar Abhay, the institute’s financial adviser.



Much to disappointment of PGIMER authorities, just ₹300 crore was allocated out of the ₹700 crore they had sought as grant-in-aid. Factoring this, the institute sought an additional ₹300 crore in supplementary grants.

New projects likely to be hit

Procurement of medical diagnostic equipment and new projects are likely to be hit if the additional grants don’t come through.

Among its major projects, PGIMER is setting up a 430-bed, high-end mother and child care centre, a 300-bed neurosciences centre and a 300-bed hospital at its satellite centre in Sangrur.

The institute has also sought an additional ₹00 crore under the salary component.

“Though the amount granted initially is enough for salaries, but as more people are expected to join the institute, the need for more money may arise. So, this amount has been demanded to be on the safe side,” Abhay said.

No special funding sought for Covid-19

No special funding for Covid-19 care has been sought by PGIMER, which is utilising available funds for the purpose.

“However, if some costly item is to be purchased, people who can replenish the stock are encouraged to do so,” officials said.

