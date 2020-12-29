PGIMER sends 80 random samples to Pune to check for new virus strain

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has sent 80 random samples of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 since September, to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, to ascertain if there is any kind of mutation in the virus.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said that 20 samples each from the last four months have been sent. “PGIMER labs have been conducting Covid-19 tests of thousands of suspected patients from across the region and thus have perfect samples of the positive patients. National Institute of Virology will be conducting further examination on this,” he said.

A new variant of SARS- CoV 2 virus [Variant Under Investigation (VUI)-20212/01] was reported by the Government of the United Kingdom (UK) to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This variant is estimated by the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) to be faster in terms of transmission and affecting the younger population. This variant is defined by a set of 17 changes or mutations.