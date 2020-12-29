Sections
PGIMER starts 3D exoscope surgery, a first in India

A team of neurosurgeons, led by Dr Dhandapani, successfully operated upon two patients with brain tumour and orbital mass using this latest technology for brain and spine surgeries.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Post Graduate of Medical Education and Research.

The department of neurosurgery of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has started operating patients with 3D exoscope, a minimally invasive technique.

It is the first in the country to do so.

A team of neurosurgeons, led by Dr Dhandapani, successfully operated upon two patients with brain tumour and orbital mass using this latest technology for brain and spine surgeries.

“Many centres in India have 2D exoscopes, but 3D exoscope in PGIMER is the first in India. This is very helpful in dealing with problems on the surface of the brain, spine and orbit. Compared to a microscope, the system is lighter, occupies less operating room space and is ergonomically better,” said PGIMER in a release. The 3D visualisation is guided by a scope from outside while 2D visualisation is from inside the endoscope.

