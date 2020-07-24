Sections
Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER to build digital repository of health records, patient data

PGIMER to build digital repository of health records, patient data

One of the features, Swasthya Account, will help individuals create their identity in the national healthcare system for ease of access to their personal health information.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 01:04 IST

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The system will digitise health records of patients, inclusive of various documents, such as diagnostic reports, discharge summary and prescriptions, shared by various health establishments and doctors to help patients effectively manage their care. (Reuters File Photo)

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is planning to set up a public digital infrastructure with individuals, doctors and health records connected to a grid as part of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM).

The institute in collaboration with NDHM will provide a comprehensive health ecosystem that will have digitally empowered individuals, doctors, and health facilities, facilitate electronic signatures, enabling paperless registrations and payments, leading to streamlining of healthcare information.

The system will digitise health records of patients, inclusive of various documents, such as diagnostic reports, discharge summary and prescriptions, shared by various health establishments and doctors to help patients effectively manage their care.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said they had received intimation from the Union health ministry to develop the system for which they had appointed a nodal officer.



“Last year we received 30 lakh patients, so maintaining the record is a huge task. The activity will be completed in a time-bound manner, and all norms of data privacy will be strictly adhered to,” he said.

Dr Ram has nominated Dr Sarita Mahajan, chief medical officer, Staff Clinic, as the nodal officer for the purpose of support and cooperation with the National Health Agency (NHA).

Gaurav Kumar Dhawan, deputy director of administration, PGIMER, said discussions with NHA, which was implementing the system, were underway.

“In this regard Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO, Ayushman Bharat, had visited the institute and delivered a detailed presentation of NDHM implementation. We will be holding more meetings on the requirements and development of this system. We presented our digital system to them and more features will be added,” Dhawan said.

Among the first features to be rolled out will be the digital health identifier, “Swasthya Account”, which will help individuals create their identity in the national healthcare system for ease of access to their personal health information.

A comprehensive central repository known as “Digi Doctor” will also be compiled of all healthcare providers and practitioners (HCPs), uniquely identified in India, to provide a one-stop solution for streamlined medical practice.

A health facility registry will collate information on healthcare facilities uniquely identified in India, which will maintain, store and facilitate exchange of standardised data.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IMD downgrades yellow alert for Mumbai, predicts moderate showers
Jul 24, 2020 01:37 IST
India’s 1st low-cost air monitoring study to be conducted across 15 MMR spots in November, says Maharashtra pollution control body
Jul 24, 2020 01:35 IST
Defer undergraduate medical exams, start the new academic year: Maharashtra minister
Jul 24, 2020 01:33 IST
4 cops assaulted 22-year-old, claimed death was due to mob lynching: ACP informs Bombay HC
Jul 24, 2020 01:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.