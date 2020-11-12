Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER to grant Diwali bonus to non-faculty staff

PGIMER to grant Diwali bonus to non-faculty staff

The health ministry, in a recent communication, directed the institute to desist from paying the non-productivity linked bonus till the finance ministry’s nod

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 22:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(HT FILE)

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will grant Diwali bonus to its 5,000-odd eligible employees on an ad hoc basis, the institute stated on Thursday evening. Miffed not being given a Diwali bonus, members of the non-faculty union had decided to hold a protest on the day of the festival (November 14) at the rally ground in Sector 25.

The health ministry, in a recent communication, directed the institute to desist from paying the non-productivity linked bonus till the finance ministry’s nod.

However, the institute ordered that on the analogy of AIIMS Delhi, the employees will be given bonuses however if the government disallows the same, the amount paid will be recovered from the employees.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Nov 12, 2020 21:54 IST
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Nov 12, 2020 21:48 IST
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Nov 12, 2020 22:12 IST
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
Nov 12, 2020 22:46 IST

latest news

Maharashtra Governor calls for safe, pollution free Diwali amid pandemic
Nov 12, 2020 23:07 IST
Gurugram’s air worsens slightly; still better than rest of NCR
Nov 12, 2020 23:06 IST
HSVP to reclaim land along Rapid Metro line
Nov 12, 2020 23:06 IST
Active Covid cases cross 6K mark; festive season may see reduced testing
Nov 12, 2020 23:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.