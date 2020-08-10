PGIMER to have follow-up clinic for recovered Covid-19 patients

Till now, the Covid hospital at PGIMER has admitted more than 500 patients, out of which 350 have been discharged. (Representational photo)

The administration at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has given the approval to set up a clinic for recovered Covid-19 patients at the New OPD block.

However, no date has been selected for its opening so far, but the process for setting up the clinic has been started.

“Many patients, who have had complications and other related diseases, have been discharged from the Covid-19 hospital here. Even though they have recovered, there is a need to follow-up with them. Currently, they are in touch with us through phones, but the new clinic will facilitate physical interaction,” said PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram.

The clinic will have doctors from different departments, including pulmonologists, cardiologists, and doctors from the department of internal medicine.

“The facility will be open for the patients who have been discharged from the Covid-19 hospital of the institute,” the director said.

Till now, the hospital has admitted more than 500 patients, out of which 350 have been discharged after treatment.

Moreover, various research journals have cited post-discharge complications in recovered patients. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also asked Covid care hospitals and centres if there is any provision of a follow-up clinic.