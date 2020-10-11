PGIMER to recruit 80 more faculty members in 30 departments by year end

Sections
As many as 81 vacant positions of assistant professors are expected to be filled

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 00:27 IST

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

For the second time this year, the management at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has started the process of recruitment of faculty members for its 30-odd departments.

As many as 81 vacant positions of assistant professors are expected to be filled before year-end, officials said.

Most vacancies have been advertised by the department of anaesthesia and intensive care, followed by gastroenterology and internal medicine departments with four vacancies each.

Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER, said they were expecting to fill all the positions during the drive. Earlier, many positions were left vacant as no suitable candidate was found, he said. “Majority of the positions being offered are new vacancies, and dozens of those, which we were not able to fill the last time.”

With this, the number of faculty members is expected to reach 661 from the present strength of 581. “In the last two and a half years, the faculty strength has doubled from just 280 to the present 581. Last year, 80 doctors were recruited and the process is expected to continue as we open new departments and increase research work. Also, the number of patients have increased manifold, so more recruitments are important to sustain the system,” said Dr Jagat Ram.

The institute spends around 70% of its total budget on staff salaries, which means of the total ₹1,551 crore sanctioned in this year’s budget, ₹1,076 crore will be spent on them. In fact, the institute has sought ₹100 crore more in the supplementary budget from the Centre to pay all the salaries.

