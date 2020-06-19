PGIMER to spend ₹86 lakh to ramp up infra ahead of reopening of OPDs

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has decided to spend an amount of ₹86 lakh for ramping up the infrastructure required to ensure social distancing once the out-patient departments (OPDs) open.

Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, deputy director of institute administration, said patient-holding areas will be created ahead of reopening OPDs. “The work entails providing and fixing aluminum partitions, providing toilets, utility shops, electrical, biomedical, and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) works. Changes have also been proposed in the main lobby area. The estimated expenditure is ₹86 lakh. The aim is to ensure social distancing and enable proper screening of the OPD patients,” Dhawan said.

As per plans, two holding and screening areas will be established outside and inside the New OPD building. The ground floor of the multi-level parking will be converted into a holding and screening area at an estimated amount of ₹25 lakh.

Three shops and two blocks of washrooms, besides installation of air circulator and HVAC system, will be constructed. The facility will be able to cater to more than 400 patients at a time.

Inside the OPD building, only two blocks on level 3 require modification and will include aluminum partitions. For additional furniture, CCTV cameras, public address systems and related works, ₹15.7 lakh has been earmarked.

Though the administration is yet to make public the dates of re-opening of the OPDs, the officials have already hinted at the changes in the way OPDs will now be run. Tele-consultation services are likely to become a permanent feature and only those requiring physical examination and critical medical care will be called in.