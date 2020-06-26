Sections
PGIMS doctor suspended over negligence

Suspended for not attending to veteran Congress leader and former lieutenant governor of Puducherry, Chandrawati, on June 12

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 00:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A casualty medical officer, Dr Kuldeep, at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, has been suspended by the executive council for not attending to veteran Congress leader and former lieutenant governor of Puducherry, Chandrawati, on June 12. The 92-year-old leader had visited PGIMS after she suffered a hip fracture at her Dadri residence. She was rushed to PGIMS, but on being unable to find a room, her grandson Jagjit Singh shifted her to a private hospital.

PGIMS director Rohtash Yadav said Dr Kuldeep was suspended as he was not on duty when the first Haryana woman member of parliament, Chandrawati, was brought to the hospital.

“There was negligence on the part of the doctor in performing his duties in the emergency area and it was a major lapse,” the director added.

