Phagwara admn withdraws order of deputing teachers to check illegal mining

Facing flack from the opposition, the Phagwara administration on Saturday withdrew its order for deploying teachers to check illegal mining.

Phagwara sub-divisional magistrate Pavitar Singh, in an order issued on June 11, deputed government schoolteachers to check illegal mining in the area during the night. The state government has faced flack from the opposition parties including SAD after the HT highlighted the matter.

In a fresh circular issued on Saturday, the SDM withdrew the order, in which he directed teachers to keep a check on trucks and tractor-trailers (carrying sand or mud) coming from other areas, on the various checkpoints in Phagwara.

Teachers, along with the cops, asked to remain at checkpoints and submit their daily report of truck or tractor-trailers checked to the SDM office. The administration has appointed around 30 teachers to perform the duty between 9pm to 1am in Phagwara.

Earlier in May this year, Gurdaspur deputy commissioner’s office posted teachers outside four distilleries to keep an eye on smuggling. The orders were later withdrawn.