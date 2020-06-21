Pharmacist at Haryana MLA Hostel among 2 new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh

With this, the city’s total count has reached 406, of which 84 cases are still active.

Two women, including a 45-year-old pharmacist posted at the Haryana MLA Hostel in Sector 3, tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Sunday.

UT health officials said the 45-year-old woman, who resides in Sector 22, is an employee of the Haryana government and was tested positive in Panchkula. She has four household and three family contacts. All are asymptomatic. The health authorities have ordered sanitisation and sealing of the dispensary.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old woman from Mauli Jagran has also been reported infected, a day after 14 cases surfaced from this locality. She has five family contacts and one community contact, all of whom are asymptomatic, said officials.