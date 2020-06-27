PHD Chamber of Commerce in Chandigarh organises webinar on digital marketing

Sections
As many as 50 entrepreneurs from Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana participated in the discussion

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Digiflame Media organised a webinar on “Digital marketing in the current scenario” on Saturday. As many as 50 entrepreneurs from Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana participated in the discussion addressed by digital marketing expert- Bhuvan Mittal.

Emphasising on the importance of social media, Mittal said it has proved its effectiveness in every sector of society and business. He said digital marketing can improve the condition of small and medium industries through social media, e-mail marketing and content marketing at a low cost.

He said government agencies are also adopting strategies based on data acquisition solutions to reach their audience using brand integrity, agency recruitment and political campaigns.

Mittal said that as per research, there are 27 lakh social media users in the tricity region, of which 7,000 to 11,000 people can be reached daily on a limited budget.



DK Aggarwal, chairman, PHD Chamber of Commerce, said demand in industries is still slow amid the Covid lockdown and entrepreneurial class is exploring other options to reach its consumers.

