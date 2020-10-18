Sections
Physical hearings to resume in Chandigarh district court from Monday

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 18:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The directions are subject to assessment of prevailing local conditions, including intensity of the Covid-19 pandemic by the undersigned, the order by the district and sessions judge read. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The district and sessions judge has allowed physical hearing of cases at the Chandigarh district court from Monday. However, the consent of both parties to appear in court is mandatory, in view of the prevailing pandemic.

In case consent is not given by either of the two parties, the hearing will be carried out virtually.

Only advocates concerned will be allowed to go inside the court rooms. Litigants and witnesses will be allowed entry only if their appearance is allowed by the court.

The order by the district and sessions judge reads, “Keeping in view the urgencies, apart from virtual hearing and in addition to the matters already being taken up through physical hearing, the court may, where the counsel for all parties give their consent to appear for physical hearing, permit physical hearing in criminal trials, where accused is in custody, matrimonial case, compromise matters, MACT cases, cases under Section 138 of NI Act or in any other matter.”



It adds, “The directions are subject to assessment of prevailing local conditions, including intensity of the Covid-19 pandemic by the undersigned.”

“If both parties give consent, then they will submit a joint request in shape of an application at the special counter on ground floor, for putting the same before the court concerned till 12 noon,” the order further read.

The work of supply of uncertified copies and inspection of judicial records has also been resumed. However, only the advocate concerned or their clerks will be allowed to inspect the judicial records in the courtroom or record room concerned, on working days from 12 noon to 1 pm only.

