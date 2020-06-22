Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Physical training instructors’ recruitment: Hooda should face probe, says Dushyant

Physical training instructors’ recruitment: Hooda should face probe, says Dushyant

It is not about the 1,983 PTIs who lost their jobs, but it is about 16,000 youths who had applied for these posts as they could not get the job due to the wrong policies of the then Congress government, Chautala said

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Accusing former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of allowing irregularities to take place in the appointment of sacked physical training instructors (PTIs), Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said there should be an investigation and FIR should be registered against the senior Congress for the “fraudulent appointments”.

“It is not about the 1983 PTIs who lost their jobs, but it is about 16,000 youths who had applied for these posts as they could not get the job due to the wrong policies of the then Congress government,” said Chautala in an interaction with mediapersons in Karnal.

“As per the court’s verdict, the rules were changed. Papers were cancelled, extra marks were given in interviews and the Supreme Court later declared the appointments fraudulent. Wasn’t it a scam? Hooda should himself come forward for a probe in this scam and FIR should be registered against him,” he added.

Responding to a question about the missing liquor case, the deputy CM said it was not a scam, but a theft. An SIT has been formed to investigate the allegations, he added.



On the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state, Dushyant said, “We cannot predict the number of cases emerging in the next three months, but the government is ready to deal with any situation in the future.”

Reacting to the campaigns being launched on social media to boycott Chinese goods, he said there was a need to make the country self-reliant as the people cannot survive without the items being imported from China.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra allows rapid antigen tests
Jun 23, 2020 00:14 IST
Now, Chandigarh has no containment zone
Jun 23, 2020 00:13 IST
87.92% Covid cases in Maha are from 19 cities
Jun 23, 2020 00:13 IST
New video captures scuffle between Indian, Chinese troops
Jun 23, 2020 00:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.