Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Online fraud: Pinjore woman loses more than ₹3 lakh

Online fraud: Pinjore woman loses more than ₹3 lakh

A case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pinjore police station after Rajni Dwivedi complained that the money was debited from her savings account through fraud

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 22:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Rs 3,34,900 was allegedly withdrawn from a Pinjore woman’s account by a man claiming to be the branch manager of her bank (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A woman has reported loss of more than Rs 3 lakh in an online fraud after she shared her OTP (one time password) over phone with an unknown caller. A case has been registered.

A case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Pinjore police station on Sunday after Rajni Dwivedi complained that the money was debited from her savings account through fraud.

A man claiming to be the branch manager of Dwivedi called to tell her that her debit card would expire soon and asked for an OTP to renew it. “At 10:28am, I shared the OTP and he debited Rs 3,34,900 from my account,” she said.

An FIR was registered after the case was sent to the cyber cell for investigations.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Nov 22, 2020 22:50 IST
‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’: Thackeray on Covid-19
Nov 22, 2020 23:24 IST
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Nov 22, 2020 20:50 IST
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Nov 22, 2020 18:44 IST

latest news

Woman booked for confining, thrashing two minors in Ludhiana
Nov 22, 2020 23:23 IST
Second straight runner-up finish for Prajnesh after final defeat in Orlando
Nov 22, 2020 23:22 IST
Post-matric scholarship: PU’s ₹21 crore still pending with Punjab government
Nov 22, 2020 23:20 IST
10 workers have narrow escape after fire breaks out in Ludhiana godown
Nov 22, 2020 23:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.