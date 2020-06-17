Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Pistol used in firing outside liquor shop in Chandigarh recovered during raid at house in Sector 48

Pistol used in firing outside liquor shop in Chandigarh recovered during raid at house in Sector 48

Three live cartridges and a magazine were also recovered during the raid, said police

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 21:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two men had rained bullets at a liquor shop in Sector 9 on the evening of June 2, leaving four men injured.

Chandigarh Police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered an automatic pistol used in the firing outside a liquor shop in Sector 9 on June 2.

Three live cartridges and a magazine were also recovered during a raid at a house in Sector 48 on Tuesday, said police.

The raid was conducted on the basis of disclosures made by Vainkat Garg, 22, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bidhnoi, who was arrested from Naraingarh in Ambala on June 11 for harbouring and providing logistical support to the two shooters.

Two men, identified as Rinku, alias Topi, of Pehwa and Davinder Chawla of Hisar, had rained bullets at a liquor shop on the evening of June 2, leaving four men injured. The two are on the run. Investigations had led police to Garg.



On Tuesday, police raided the house of Sumit Kumar Bhatia, 35, also a member of the Bishnoi gang, who was allegedly handed over the pistol by the shooters, said a senior police official, not wishing to be named.

While Bhatia managed to flee in an Audi, the pistol and ammunition were recovered from his garage. The Audi was also later recovered from his farm house situated on Patiala Road in Zirakpur, said police.

Bhatia is named as an accused in an Arms Act case registered at the Sector 31 police station in 2014.

Meanwhile, police have also recovered Garg’s two mobile phones. “These mobile handsets are likely to have evidence or clues about crimes committed in Chandigarh,” said deputy superintendent of police (central) Krishan Kumar. Earlier, police had recovered a Honda Amaze and Maruti Alto used by the shooters.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After negligible rain for second day, IMD downgrades rain alert for MMR for rest of week
Jun 17, 2020 22:26 IST
Make in Maharashtra to strengthen Indian Economy, CM tells business leaders
Jun 17, 2020 22:24 IST
Amid Covid-19 outbreak, students in Chandigarh completing summer internships online
Jun 17, 2020 22:22 IST
‘Black lives do not matter’ in US: George Floyd’s brother tells UN
Jun 17, 2020 22:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.