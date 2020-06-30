Sections
Home / Chandigarh / PK Agrawal is Haryana DG, vigilance

PK Agrawal is Haryana DG, vigilance

KK Rao was posted as commissioner of police, Gurugram

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Haryana government on Tuesday posted PK Agrawal, director general of police (DGP), crime, as the director general of state, vigilance bureau. Agrawal replaced KP Singh, who retired on the same day.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, Faridabad, was posted as commissioner of police, Gurugram, replacing Muhammad Akil, who is now DGP, crime.

OP Singh, special officer (community policing and outreach), in the chief minister’s office, was posted as commissioner of police, Faridabad.

Vikas Kumar Arora was posted as inspector general of police (IGP), South Range, Rewari, while Y Puran Kumar, IGP, prisons was posted as IGP, Ambala Range.



RC Mishra, additional director general of police (ADGP), South Range, Rewari, is now managing director, Haryana Police Housing Corporation.

Alok Kumar Roy, ADGP, Ambala Range, was posted as ADGP, modernisation and welfare, replacing Shrikant Jadhav who was posted as ADGP, Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau, Panchkula.

Krishan Murari, superintendent of police (SP), Haryana Police Academy (HPA), Madhuban, will hold additional charge of SP, police training college, Sunaria.

HPS officer Sanjay Ahlawat was posted as commandant, Indian Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bombay HC seeks report from Maharashtra government on purported police brutality during lockdown
Jul 01, 2020 01:17 IST
Railways to start 700 new trains from today in Mumbai
Jul 01, 2020 01:15 IST
Aamir Khan’s 7 staff members test positive for Covid-19; actor negative
Jul 01, 2020 01:10 IST
60-year-old Thane man faces 24-hour ordeal after testing positive for Covid to get bed
Jul 01, 2020 01:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.