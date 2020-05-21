Placements preparations during Covid-19 pandemic in focus during webinar at Panjab University

Sections
As many as 120 students participated in the online event titled “Demystifying and preparing for job opportunities in the new normal”

Updated: May 21, 2020 01:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar said we have to learn to live amid the Covid-19 pandemic while following all safety norms. (HT FILE)

Panjab University’s central placement cell organised a webinar on preparing for job opportunities, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, on Wednesday.

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar said, “There is no cure for Covid-19 till now. So, we have to learn to live while adhering to safety norms. Education and skill development is a continuous process. Nothing can hamper the spirit of learning.”

Sagar Raina, vice-president and head of talent acquisition, Airtel, spoke on how the economy has recovered from such situations in the past and hoped we will recover from these conditions in a short span of time.



He explained the value of data and various new jobs which are being created in the market at the moment.

Raina advised students to take up online courses and virtual internships to develop required skills during this period, and gave practical tips to students so they can get placed.

Royston Botelho, India head of Calxypod, spoke on aptitude tests that will help students during placements.

